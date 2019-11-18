Monday, 18 November 2019

Eco students

GILLOTTS School in Henley will hold an eco week from Monday.

Each day pupils will be encouraged to take part in a different initiative, such as trying meat-free food in the canteen, limiting paper usage and turning off lights. 

They are also being asked to walk to school on Wednesday and to avoid using plastic on Friday.

