Eco students

Village’s oil portrait of war hero restored while on loan
A FRAMED oil portrait of Sir Arthur “Bomber” ... [more]
Monday, 18 November 2019
GILLOTTS School in Henley will hold an eco week from Monday.
Each day pupils will be encouraged to take part in a different initiative, such as trying meat-free food in the canteen, limiting paper usage and turning off lights.
They are also being asked to walk to school on Wednesday and to avoid using plastic on Friday.
18 November 2019
More News:
Village’s oil portrait of war hero restored while on loan
A FRAMED oil portrait of Sir Arthur “Bomber” ... [more]
POLL: Have your say