Results, achievement and effort: the certificate winners

Monday, 17 February 2020
THE full list of award winners was as follows:
Eleanor Whittle — art and design results
Molly Spiers — art and design achievement and effort
Rebecca Tinsley — BTEC childcare results
Lottie Ely — BTEC childcare achievement and effort
Tom Hancock — business studies results
Teddy Woodise — business studies achievement and effort
Poppy Stevens — dance results
Lauren Perks — dance achievement and effort
Freya Meeks — drama results
Annabelle Hoogenberg — drama achievement and effort
Elenor Vockins — English language results
Freddie Davis — English language achievement and effort
Katie Knight — English literature results
Tom Letts — English literature achievement and effort
Naomi Hahn — food preparation and nutrition results
Sonny Martin — food preparation and nutrition achievement and effort
Lauren Leach-Scrivens — French results
Olivia Costa — French achievement and effort
Gracie Newbold — geography results
Georgia Hunter — geography achievement and effort
Ria Nyangiti — German results
Beth Tait-Alexander — German achievement and effort
Oliver McKinnon — history
results
Paige Reed — history achievement and effort
Lulu Broadbent — maths results
Jessica Cattanach — maths achievement and effort
Della Luke — PE results
Dino Cheesman — PE achievement and effort
Wendy McLoughlin — religious studies results
Alex Nice — religious studies
results
Grace Spencer — religious studies achievement and effort
Sofia Coderque — biology results
Isabel Spatcher — biology achievement and effort
Evie Paul — chemistry results
Scarlett Steele — chemistry achievement and effort
Harry Moss — physics results
Iwan John — physics achievement and effort
Sebastian Hatlee — combined science results
Rio Darani — science achievement and effort
Emily Cobb — sociology result
Emilia Fulford-Dobson —
sociology achievement and effort
Lucas Pestana — Spanish result
James Poll — Spanish achievement and effort
Lulu Broadbent — for outstanding achievement
Lauren Leach-Scrivens — contribution to the school
17 February 2020
