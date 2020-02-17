Monday, 17 February 2020

Results, achievement and effort: the certificate winners

THE full list of award winners was as follows:

Eleanor Whittle — art and design results

Molly Spiers — art and design achievement and effort

Rebecca Tinsley — BTEC childcare results

Lottie Ely — BTEC childcare achievement and effort

Tom Hancock — business studies results

Teddy Woodise — business studies achievement and effort

Poppy Stevens — dance results

Lauren Perks — dance achievement and effort

Freya Meeks — drama results

Annabelle Hoogenberg — drama achievement and effort

Elenor Vockins — English language results

Freddie Davis — English language achievement and effort

Katie Knight — English literature results

Tom Letts — English literature achievement and effort

Naomi Hahn — food preparation and nutrition results

Sonny Martin — food preparation and nutrition achievement and effort

Lauren Leach-Scrivens — French results

Olivia Costa — French achievement and effort

Gracie Newbold — geography results

Georgia Hunter — geography achievement and effort

Ria Nyangiti — German results

Beth Tait-Alexander — German achievement and effort

Oliver McKinnon — history
results

Paige Reed — history achievement and effort

Lulu Broadbent — maths results

Jessica Cattanach — maths achievement and effort

Della Luke — PE results

Dino Cheesman — PE achievement and effort

Wendy McLoughlin — religious studies results

Alex Nice — religious studies
results

Grace Spencer — religious studies achievement and effort

Sofia Coderque — biology results

Isabel Spatcher — biology achievement and effort

Evie Paul — chemistry results

Scarlett Steele — chemistry achievement and effort

Harry Moss — physics results

Iwan John — physics achievement and effort

Sebastian Hatlee — combined science results

Rio Darani — science achievement and effort

Emily Cobb — sociology result

Emilia Fulford-Dobson —
sociology achievement and effort

Lucas Pestana — Spanish result

James Poll — Spanish achievement and effort

Lulu Broadbent — for outstanding achievement

Lauren Leach-Scrivens — contribution to the school

