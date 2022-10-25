Pupils thank Royal British Legion and armed forces

THE head students at Gillotts School in Henley were presented with poppies by the Royal British Legion at an assembly.

George Fearnehough, Bethan Toward and Evie Decardi-Nelson thanked the armed forces as well as the charity for their work.

The Legion supports members of the armed forces, veterans and their families and runs the Poppy Appeal, which takes places in the two weeks leading up to Remembrance Day on November 11.

Captain Alex Brogan, who attended the assembly in his army uniform, said: “It’s important that children have an understanding of what the army does and that we’re people who have a life after the military.”

He presented the first poppy and was followed by Anne Evans, who chairs the Henley and Peppard branch of the Legion, and Sara Abey, organiser of the Henley Poppy Appeal. The three pupils each gave a short speech.

George said: “We understand the symbolic nature of this presentation. We greatly respect how our armed forces personnel are willing to risk everything to protect us all.

“We all recognise the physical and mental traumas they and their families can suffer in doing so.”

Bethan said: “We appreciate the assistance the Royal British Legion provides for our armed forces community in need.

“A few of the things they help with are rehabilitation programmes, financial and employment advice, housing and local support networks.” Evie said: “By wearing a Royal British Legion poppy, we are showing our nation’s admiration for the service and commitment of the armed forces community, past and present.

“This poppy is a symbol of both remembrance and hope for a peaceful future.”

All the pupils at the assembly then had the opportunity to ask the visitors questions.

One asked the whether they thought Remembrance Day would be particularly significant this year following the death of the Queen, who served during the Second World War.

Mrs Evans replied: “Yes, I believe it will because she was our patron for her whole reign. We were named the Royal British Legion by her father.”

Capt Brogan was asked where he had served and replied Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, the jungle in Brunei and some other places he was not allowed to disclose.

Asked what army rations were like, he said soldiers received 5,000 calorie packs of prepared food to boil in water, such as sausage and beans and curry.

To mark this year’s Poppy Appeal in Henley, there will be an event in Market Place tomorrow (Saturday) where the Waterloo Band & Bugles of The Rifles, led by Sergeant Gary Hamilton, from Henley, will play from 10.30am to 12.20pm and from 1.20pm to 3.30pm. There will also be a stall staffed by personnel from RAF Benson.

Next Saturday (November 5) from 9am to 3pm, there will be a display of classic military vehicles in Market Place by the Berks and Oxon Military Vehicle Trust, chaired by Martyn Sheldrake, from Binfield Heath.