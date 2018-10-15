Walker Cup win for Stanton and Navarro

BADGEMORE PARK held two of its popular competitions over the weekend, each played in contrasting conditions.

On Saturday, a drenched field competed for the McGrae Cup in weather more reminiscent of a cold and wet February day.

All proceeds from this competition are donated to the charities supported by the club captains and the format sees three balls post the best score on the front six, best two scores on the middle six and all three scores counting on the back six holes.

Tenacity in such adverse conditions paid off for the winning team of David Elliott, Martyn Walker and David Osmond posting a score of 76 points.

On Sunday the Walker Cup took place, a better ball pairs, Stableford competition. A full field made for a tight competition played in near perfect conditions with Alec Stanton and Bev Navarro posting a winning 45 points.

Meanwhile Mathew Brakspear carded 11 pars, three birdies and an eagle on the par five fourth hole to storm to 45 points to win Division 1 of the weekend Stableford at Caversham Heath Golf Club on Saturday.

Brakspear, who received a one-shot cut in handicap, finished seven points clear of his nearest rival, Stephen Beresford with 38 points. Third was Philip Beresford, on countback from Mark Banham, both with 34 points.

Division 2 winner was Wayne Mayers on countback from Barry Reynolds, both with 40 points. Third was Merv Jones with 39 points. Both Mayers and Reynolds received a one-shot cut in handicap.

Simon Reynell Taylor took the Division 3 honours in a tight finish, on countback from Andy Ward and Raef North, all with 37 points. Taylor had a bogey, double bogey finish while North had one nil return plus seven double bogeys on his back nine.

Ben Storey took the Division 1 top prize in the Midweek Stableford with 41 points. Runner-up was Justin Wheeler on countback from Rob Winstanley, both with 40 points.