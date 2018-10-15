Golf and funfair rides at the seaside

FIFTEEN juniors from Henley Golf Club enjoyed their annual away day at Hayling Island Golf Club.

Led by junior organiser Mark Howell, the young golfers assembled at Harpsden for the coach kindly sponsored by club member Joe Hemani, of Westcoast.

As a links course alongside the Solent, Hayling Island had very different conditions from Henley but the visitors adapted with remarkable skill.

Club champion Angus Harris-White achieved the best score of 41 points with a two under par round of 69. Olivia Young was next with 37 points, beating her handicap. The team prize went to the girls’ team of Lucy Hucker, Olivia Young and Olivia Steel.

The prize presentation took place outside the fish and chip restaurant at the nearby fun fair, much to the surprise of holidaymakers.

The visit ended with the youngsters going on the rides, including the big wheel and a rather alarming-looking roller coaster.

Everyone got back to Henley looking forward to a repeat visit next year.