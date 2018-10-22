Crooks and Sherwood bag second title in three weeks

DAVE Crooks and Paul Sherwood won their second pairs title in three weeks when they won the James Braid Foursomes at Henley Golf Club.

It was a close finish with the countback rule deciding that they took the honours when the pairing of playing partners Danny Franks and Andy Williams both recorded 36 points.

The pairings of Paul Bradford and Andy Fairhall and Cliff Edwards and Marcel Petrie were close behind with 35 points.

John Acton won the extra medal with a score of net 67 which was four shots better than Anthony Allen.

The 19+ section held their end of season Stableford competition which was won by Les Franklin with a score of 38 points. Geoff Varley, who earlier won the vets’ final, was runner-up with 37 points.

The seniors autumn salver was won by Steve Needham with a score of 42 points which was three shots better than Graham Wingrove. Steve Webb was a point back in third place.

The Mike King Trophy for the seniors was won by Chris Cunningham with 38 points which was a point better than Roger Warren.

The ladies’ section held their medal winners’ shield in conjunction with their monthly medal and this resulted in a win for Maggi Buffin in Division 1 with a new 71 which was a shot better than runner-up Rachel Hall. Gill Mitchell claimed Division 2 with a net 74 which was a shot better than Christine Valentine who recorded a net 75 which was matched by Erica Brady, Lyn McAlpine and Janet Thompson.

The winner of the shield came from Division 3 where Val Foster recorded a net 70 to pinch the trophy and division on countback from Jacquie McCourt.

Mary-Jane Crerar was successful in Division 4 with a net 77 whilst Maggie Cousins took Division 5 with a net 82.

The Collins Cup was contested last week where Morag Broom took the top division with 30 points which was a point better than the ladies’ champion Clare Dodds to win the Collins Cup. Nikki Donohoe was successful in Division 2 and also won the trophy with 33 Stableford points which was three points better than Ngairy Palin.

Anne Kennedy recorded 27 points to win Division 3 whilst countback decided that Jan Gould should win from Sheila Needham when both players recorded 27 points. Margaret Grainger won the 15 hole Stableford with a score of 35 points which was seven better than runner-up Alyson McGough.

In the junior section Fergus Heggie received a handicap reduction of five whilst winning Division 1 of the autumn section with a score of 48 points which was 11 points better than Archie Fulbrook and Olivia Young. Division 2 was won by Rosie Plumridge with 21 points which was three better than Freya Petrie.

Tobias Pinnington won Division 1 of the Peter Phillips Trophy with 41 points which was two points better than Angus Harris-White.

Badgemore Park’s C team retained the cup for the annual match against the A/B team with a narrow 4.5-3.5 win.

In good playing conditions it looked like the A/B team were to get off to a flying start with the first pairing of club vice-captain John Urban and partner, David Giles, two up on the 16th tee but the C team pairing of John Grace and Adrian Cobb took the match to the 18th with the result resting on the final putt. The putt duly sunk, the first match was halved.

The next two C team pairings in the clubhouse recorded wins, the most notable being Martyn Walker and David Osmond with a convincing five and four result.

Though the A/B team then had one gain it was 4.5-1.5 in favour of the C team until the final two matches were completed with two wins for the A/B team to make the score look more respectable.

Meanwhile at Caversham Heath, after 14 years, the ladies have beaten the seniors in their annual match.

Despite club captain Steve Woolaway helping the ladies to a 3.5-1.5 victory, the ladies put in a good performance to secure the trophy.