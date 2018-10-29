Williams had the edge to secure last medal of year

HENLEY Golf Club held their last medal of the year competition last weekend which ended in a win for 14 handicapper Andy Williams with a net score of 67 which was a shot better than Paul Bradford and Roger Norris.

Phil Wood was a shot back in fourth place with a net 69. The medal winners medal also took place on the same day and Cliff Edwards took the spoils in this competition with a net 70 on countback from Adrian Rayner. Bryn Teasdale was two shots back with a net 72.

The seniors President’s Trophy was won by Chris Messenger with 40 Stableford points which was a point better than Dave Higgs and Rob Ellerby. Harry Winstanley senior was fourth with 38 points. The extra medal was won by Tony Sanderson with a net 71 which was a shot better than Richard Dodds.

The consistent Chris Cunningham won the seniors Mike King Trophy with 38 points which was a single point better than Roger Warren whilst John Mitchell won the seniors Stableford Winners competition with 35 points.

Richard Rowlin saw a welcome return to the winners enclosure when he won Monday’s senior Stableford with 37 points which was a single point better than Steve Webb, Harry Winstanley Snr, Roger Warren and Nigel Woolven.

The ladies’ Collins Cup second round resulted in a win for Rachel Hall in Division 1 with 32 points which was a point better than ladies’ champion Clare Dodds. In a low scoring second tier Jacquie McCourt prevailed with 29 points on countback from Sandie Howell whilst only 26 points saw Val Foster claim Division 3 on countback from Alison Weir.

Sheila Needham, in Division 4 had the best score of the day when 34 points saw her take top spot from Kathy Hooper in runner-up spot with 26 points.

The overall result meant that Needham won the Collins Cup with an aggregate score of 61 who was a point better than Dodds.

The 15 hole Stableford was won by Lynn Dalglish with 28 points which was two points better than Margaret Grainger, Irene Ferretti and Mary-Jane Crerar.

Meanwhile Badgemore Park Ladies held their autumn meeting last week which was attended by 49 players where lady captain Carol Searle presented prizes for this and other competitions held recently.

Winners of the autumn meeting were Bridget Voss, Di Ward and Hazel Parker. Second place went to Sue Jenkins, Dorothy Arlett and Catherine Chandler while in third spot was Alison Wood, Christine Brazier and Sarah Deriaz.

Helen Upson picked up the prize for the nearest the pin on the fourth hole.