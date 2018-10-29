Monday, 29 October 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Henley duo lose out in finals

Henley duo lose out in finals

HENLEY Golf Club’s Richard Fenn and Dave Lawrence competed in the national finals of the world’s largest golf competition last week at the St Pierre Golf resort in Chepstow.

This was the first time that a local club has made it this far in the Daily Mail foursomes competition and with more than 3,000 clubs and 120,000 golfers initially taking part it was an achievement to progress to the last 16 pairs competing in the finals.

In the last 16 round the Henley duo were drawn against Stinchcombe Hill Golf Club from Gloucestershire. In a topsy-turvy match Henley missed out on a top eight finish when the Gloucestershire Club prevailed on the second extra hole.

The Henley pair were presented with their own trophies for reaching the national finals. The winners of the overall competition were Luke Burrows and Matt Peyton from Cosby Golf Club in Leicestershire who were runners-up in 2016.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33