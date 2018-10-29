Henley duo lose out in finals

HENLEY Golf Club’s Richard Fenn and Dave Lawrence competed in the national finals of the world’s largest golf competition last week at the St Pierre Golf resort in Chepstow.

This was the first time that a local club has made it this far in the Daily Mail foursomes competition and with more than 3,000 clubs and 120,000 golfers initially taking part it was an achievement to progress to the last 16 pairs competing in the finals.

In the last 16 round the Henley duo were drawn against Stinchcombe Hill Golf Club from Gloucestershire. In a topsy-turvy match Henley missed out on a top eight finish when the Gloucestershire Club prevailed on the second extra hole.

The Henley pair were presented with their own trophies for reaching the national finals. The winners of the overall competition were Luke Burrows and Matt Peyton from Cosby Golf Club in Leicestershire who were runners-up in 2016.