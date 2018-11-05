Castle Royle trio edged out on final day of European Club Trophy

THE successful Castle Royle Golf and Country Club team, having been successful in the England Champion Club event, travelled to Bordeaux last weekend to represent England in the men’s European Club Trophy.

The final was held at the Golf du Médoc resort where 25 clubs, represented by three-player teams, competed for the European title over three rounds on the Les Châteaux course.

The stellar field included the best European Amateur players who have represented the continent of Europe, played in Junior Ryder Cups, won the Junior World Cup and contained the reigning European amateur champion.

The Castle Royle team of David Langley, Tim Shin and Nick Scrutton finished fourth overall and went into the last day leading. However, the French Club Racing Club de France La Boulie overhauled the English Champions to retain the trophy, which was their sixth victory in this event.

Frederic Lacroix carded a four-under-par round of 67 on Saturday, which featured five birdies in the space of six holes on the back nine, to help his team to a total of 14-under-par and a three-shot victory.

Danish team, Gyttegaard, claimed the silver medals on 11 under par. Spanish club, RCG El Prat, who took the lead early on in round three, were forced to settle for third place despite having the player with the lowest individual total, Eduard Rousaud Sabate, on their team. The player scored rounds of 69, 68, and 68 to post a total of eight under par.

Castle Royle completed the event in six under par. The trio led the cream of European amateur golf for the best part of 45 holes and to fall short on the last afternoon left the players feeling a little disappointed.

Harrison Arnold who helped the side win the England Champion Club had to miss the European club final as he was away in Minnesota looking at his new college where he has earned a golf scholarship, which he will take up in September next year.