Beaumont receives one shot cut in handicap

MICHAEL Beaumont took the Division 1 honours in the weekend Stableford at Caversham Heath on Saturday.

Beaumont recorded 12 pars and two birdies in his tally of 41 points. Runner-up was Mark Banham with 37 points with Adam Bradley, third on countback from Mathew Brakspear, both with 36 points.

Division 1 winner was Jack Bristow with 40 points, ahead of Andy Holmes with 39 and Patrick Ryce with 38. All three players received a one-shot cut in handicap.

Dominic Watts went out in 24 points on his way to 40 points to win Division 3. Runner-up Mark Russell also went out in 24 points as he totalled 42. Third was Glen Dudman with 34. Watts and Russell also received a one-shot cut in handicap.

There was a tight finish at the top of Division 1 in the midweek Stableford on Wednesday of last week with the top 10 all within four points of the winner.

Martin Chidgey claimed top spot with 41 points. He had halves of 18 and 23 points, scoring 10 pars and one birdie.

Runner-up was Jack Russell with 40 points while third was Ben Storey on countback from Merv Jones and Luis Mesquita, all with 39 points. All five players received a one-shot cut in handicap.

Division 2 winner was Roland Stevens with 42 points. Second was Stuart Walker on countback from Nick Sarson, both with 39 points. Stevens received a two-shot cut in handicap and Walker a one-shot cut.

Nigel Snaith and Lorraine Wong won the October Vase, a mixed Greensomes format competition, with 38 points. Runners-up were Mark Raymond and Lynne Rumbold with 36 points and third were Richard Drury and Sheila Evans with 34 points.

Hedgerow Developments have won the inaugural Caversham Heath Corporate Cup held on Thursday of last week. They had a best two Stableford score of 93 points, ahead of Picasso and B&B Shop Fittings.