Purdy has the edge

Monday, 12 November 2018
JOHN PURDY shot a net 65 to beat Wayne Smith on countback in the final medal of the year, the 1896 Putter, at Goring and Streatley Golf Club.
Thanks to good course condition and benign weather, Purdy won his second board competition of the year having triumphed in the Goring Cup Handicap Matchplay.
The ladies held their medal winner’s final over Thursday and Sunday and new member, Karen Brown came through victorious with a net 76 to claim the ladies final medal of the season.
Meanwhile the club’s assistant professional, Ben O’Dell, shot an impressive 67 at Caversham Heath to win by one shot in the BB&O Order of Merit Autumn classic.
