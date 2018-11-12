Monday, 12 November 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Purdy has the edge

JOHN PURDY shot a net 65 to beat Wayne Smith on countback in the final medal of the year, the 1896 Putter, at Goring and Streatley Golf Club.

Thanks to good course condition and benign weather, Purdy won his second board competition of the year having triumphed in the Goring Cup Handicap Matchplay.

The ladies held their medal winner’s final over Thursday and Sunday and new member, Karen Brown came through victorious with a net 76 to claim the ladies final medal of the season.

Meanwhile the club’s assistant professional, Ben O’Dell, shot an impressive 67 at Caversham Heath to win by one shot in the BB&O Order of Merit Autumn classic.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33