Gosby leads the way

HENLEY Golf Club held the SSAFA Stableford competition last weekend with proceeds going to the armed forces charity.

Youngster Max Gosby, playing with his father Martin, was overall winner with three birdies on the back nine, helping towards a total of 41 points.

On a day of good scores, Andrew Dalglish took the runner-up spot with 40 points on countback from Ray Ponsford and Mike Farina.

Tony Clift won the Seniors Autumn Stableford with a score of 40 points which was a point better than Des Hele. David Kirk was third with 38 points.

The ladies held a fun competition resulting in Alyson McGough claiming the top spot with 38 Stableford points, which was three points better than Sarah Hillas. Elaine Dudeney was third with 33 points, which was a point better than Monique Legtmann.

The Juniors “Race to Dubai” top 10 Order of merit competition was won by Olivia Young in Division 1 with 38 points, which was a single point better than Olivia Steel. Division 2 was won by Rosie Plumridge who prevailed with 20 points, a point better than second-placed Lucy Hucker.

Mairi Weir won Division 1 of the Junior Cameron Cup with a score of 37 points on countback from Angus Harris-White. Tobias Pinnington scored 36 points to take third spot. Lucy Hucker won Division 2 with 23 points.