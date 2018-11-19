Slater receives cut in handicap following weekend win

MATTHEW Slater scored a remarkable 47 points to clinch Division 3 of the weekend Stableford at Caversham Heath Golf Club on Sunday.

Slater went out in 26 points – two over par. He recorded eight pars and two birdies, had three four-point holes and even managed a nil return. His efforts saw him receive a three-shot cut in handicap.

Runner-up was Geoff Parlour with 40 points and third was Pierre Dutton on countback from Joseph Lawrence and Samuel Kpani-Addy, all with 34 points. Parlour received a one shot cut in handicap.

Division 1 winner was Mathew Brakspear with 42 points, ahead of James McGiveron with 41 points and Michael Beaumont with 40 points. Brakspear carded 13 pars and three birdies, finishing the back nine holes in one under par. The only blots on his card was a double on the opening hole and a bogey on the sixth hole.

McGiveron had 12 pars and one birdie, but had two bogeys in his last three holes. Beaumont recorded 13 pars and one birdie, but had a bogey on the 17th hole. All three players received a one shot cut in handicap.

Stephen Halford held off the challenge of Trevor Hayden to take Division 2 on countback, both with 39 points. Third was Andy Holmes on countback from Matthew Evans both with 38 points. Halford managed to claim victory despite having two nil returns. Both Halford and Hayen received a one shot cut in handicap.

Nigel Snaith claimed top spot in Division 1 of the Midweek Stableford on Wednesday of last week with 39 points.

Runner-up was Shaun Wharton with 38 points and third was Peter King on countback from Lee Kirton, both with 37 points. Wharton, who received a one shot cut in handicap, had two nil returns in his front nine and two bogeys in his last three holes.

Division 2 winner was Alan Davies with 39 points. Second was Daniel Dover with 37 points and third was Raef North with 35 points.

The team of Jonathan Denning, Toby Joyce, Stewart Kennedy and Stewart Ostler won the Guy Fawkes four-player Scramble with a score of 59.1.

Runners-up were Wayne Jolley, James McGiveron, Duncan Peart and David Wise with 61.1. Third were Michael Beaumont, Lee Kirton, Dennis Sunderland and Dave Williams with 61.4.

Shelia Evans clinched the Ladies’ Guy Fawkes Stableford with 33 points.

Runner-up was Lynne Rumbold with 31 points and third was Kathy North on countback from Lorraine Wong, both with 30 points. Rumbold also scored the only two of the competition on the eighth hole.