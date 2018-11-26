Monday, 26 November 2018

Duo make progress

GARETH Ford and Luis Mesquita saw off the field to win the Daily Mail Foursomes qualifier at Caversham Heath Golf Club on Saturday.

The duo scored 70, ahead of Craig Duncan and Ben Kent-Walley, who claimed runner-up spot on countback from Michael Beaumont and Dennis Sunderland, both pairs with 71.5.

