Father and son secure Generation trophy

MARTIN GOSBY and his son Max won the annual running of the Generation Cup at Henley Golf Club last week in the better ball Stableford competition.

Max, fresh from his win two weeks ago in the SAAFA Stableford competition, combined with his father Martin to take the honours with 45 points.

Mairi and Neil Weir were runners-up with another good score of 43 points, which pipped the father and son partnership of Ian and Fergus Heggie on countback.

The ladies section ran a Texas Scramble competition recently, which was won by the trio of Tracey Ellis, Muriel Quinsac and Pat Woodford with a score of 66.4.

The team of Clare Dodds, Mary Jacobs and Janet Thompson were runners-up with a score of 67.2, which was 1.2 shots better than the trio of Dorothy Cobban, Elma Munro and Sally Woolven.

This section also ran the End of Season Foursomes competition last week, which resulted in a win for the inform Tracey Ellis and Sheila Needham, pairing with a score of 37 Stableford points.

One point behind in second place, was the pairing of Caroline Archibald and Gill Mitchell, which was a point better than the pairings of Morag Broom/Sarah Hillas and Monique Legtmann/Alyson McGough.