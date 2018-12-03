Bradley’s dream round

ADAM Bradley had a day to remember when he recorded a massive 47 points in the weekend Stableford and EGU Bridgestone Chase your Dream Qualifier at Caversham Heath on Saturday.

Bradley scored seven pars and six birdies — four of them on his back nine — including five four-point holes. He went out in 22 points and came home with 25 to earn a two shot cut in handicap.

Runner-up, 11 points behind, was David Cuthbertson with 36 points and third was Mark Banham on countback from David Wise, both with 33 points. Banham ended with two nil returns while Wise finished with a nil return and a double bogey.

Division 2 winner was Matthews Evans with 41 points. Second was Dennis Sunderland with 39 points and third was Neil Scott with 37. Both Evans and Sunderland received a one-shot cut in handicap.

There was a tight finish in Division 3 with the honours going to Andy Ward with 37 points. Dan Rawlings took the runners-up spot on countback from Richard Usher and Geoff Parlour, all with 36 points.

Luis Mesquita held on to win a keenly contested Division 1 in the Midweek Stableford on Wednesday of last week.

Mesquita totalled 28 points to finish ahead of runner-up Stewart Kennedy with 37 points. Third was Merv Jones on countback from Ian Gaff, Lee Kirton and Jack Russell, all with 36 points.

Division 2 winner was Stewart Ostler with 39 points. Runner-up was Brian Connolly on countback from Simon Dicketts, Geoff Parlour and Nigel Trinder, all with 36 points. Ostler received a one shot cut in handicap.