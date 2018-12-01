Saturday, 01 December 2018

Anderson is a cut above rest

A BADGEMORE PARK golfer has had her handicap reduced to 2.4, playing off just two, and now has the lowest handicap of any member at the club.

Millie Anderson, who has been a member of the club for 10 years, is also the Oxfordshire Ladies’ champion and Badgemore Park ladies’ champion. Anderson recently graduated with honours in Sport and Exercise at Cardiff Met University.

