Anderson is a cut above rest

Lee and Savage retain club champion title at Goring
FORMER Olympic ski-jumper Eddie “The Eagle” ... [more]
Saturday, 01 December 2018
A BADGEMORE PARK golfer has had her handicap reduced to 2.4, playing off just two, and now has the lowest handicap of any member at the club.
Millie Anderson, who has been a member of the club for 10 years, is also the Oxfordshire Ladies’ champion and Badgemore Park ladies’ champion. Anderson recently graduated with honours in Sport and Exercise at Cardiff Met University.
01 December 2018
More News:
Lee and Savage retain club champion title at Goring
FORMER Olympic ski-jumper Eddie “The Eagle” ... [more]
Church concert in memory of clarinetist and singer sells out
A TRUMPETER, a school choir and an a capella ... [more]
POLL: Have your say