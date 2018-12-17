Webb has the edge at Caversham

STUART Webb eagled the par five 16th hole on his way to victory in Division 1 of the Weekend Stableford at Caversham Heath on Saturday.

Webb recorded 39 points to win from James McGiveron with 38 points. Third was Jon Winstanley on countback from Adam Bradley and Joseph Sicheri, all with 35 points.

The Division 2 winner was Martin Chidgey with 40 points – even halves of 20 points with eight pars and one birdie. Runner-up was Neil McAllister with 39 points and third Andy King with 37 points. Both Chidgey and McAllister received a one shot cut in handicap.

Jim McGiveron saw off the challenge of Geoff Parlour on countback to win Division 3, both players with 37 points. John Casey, who had three nil returns on his card, was third with 35 points.

Rob Winstanley took the honours in Division 1 of the Midweek Stableford on Wednesday of last week, carding 12 pars and one birdie in his total of 40 points. Runner-up was Lee Kirton on countback from Ian Gaff and Ben Storey, all with 37 points.

Division 2 winner was Simon Dicketts with 37 points. Second was Daniel Dover with 35 points and third was Andy Lambourn with 34 points.

Meanwhile the rest of the world grabbed the bragging rights for the third consecutive year in the annual Tri-Nations Competition – a gross skins event – with victory against England. The Celts were third.