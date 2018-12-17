New lady captain Grosfort tees off at Badgemore Park

THE new lady captain of Badgemore Park Golf Club, Ann Grosfort, teed off on Tuesday of last week.

Previous lady captains put on a fun filled show for Grofort documenting her journey to Badgemore and this she followed with a perfect straight drive.

Approximately 50 ladies took part in a nine hole, three-ball alliance competition with the winners on the front nine being Christine Ross, Maggie Stanley and Diane Elliott and Norma Thomas, Roma Harper and Joy Weatherall coming first on the back nine.

The golf was followed by a Christmas lunch during which the prizes were presented.

Grosfort has chosen to continue with the Medical Detection Dogs as her charity for 2019 and has also decided to raise funds for the Brain Tumour Charity.