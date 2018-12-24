Teasdale has edge

HENLEY Golf Club held their annual festive competitions recently with members playing for food and drink vouchers in the run up to Christmas.

The men’s turkey trot competition was won on Saturday by Bryn Teasdale with a score of 42 Stableford points which was one point better than John Chaytor. Matt Taylor was third with 40 points.

The Sunday competition was won by Henry Bareham with 40 points on countback from Cliff Edwards. Phil Booth was third with 39 points.

The ladies’ turkey trot competition was won by Alyson McGough with 36 Stableford points which was three better than runner-up Muriel Quinsac. Valeska Maclachlan, Irene Ferretti and Margaret Grainger fought out the lower placings with 32 points.

The mixed turkey trot was won by Anne and Les Franklin with 50 Stableford points which was 11 points better than the pairings of Mike Keiller and Muriel Quinsac and Ray Ponsford and Suzy Smith.

The ladies bottle Stableford was won by Jackie Saunders with 37 points which was two better than Lynn Dalglish. Gay Bentley-Coleman and Alison Weir were two points back in third and fourth place respectively.

The men’s senior Christmas Stableford was won by Chris Pyatt with 38 points which was two better than John Lynch and Steve Webb.

The ladies’ three ball alliance competition was won by the trio of Margaret Grainger, Alyson McGough and Jenny Winter with 80 points whilst Lyn McAlpine was successful in the fun Stableford with 35 points which was a single point better than runner up Jackie Saunders.