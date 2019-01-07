Gibson and Bennett win

THE pairing of Scott Munro and Rob Winstanley took the honours in a tight finish to the weekend turkey trot competition at Caversham Heath Golf Club just before Christmas.

Munro and Winstanley scored 48 points in the competition played with nine-tenths handicap allowance. Runners-up were Daniel Slater and Matthew Slater on countback over the last six holes from Joe Saunders and James R Saunder, both pairs with 47 points.

Twos were recorded by Kevin Allaway, Andy King, Luis Mesquita, Scott Monro and Stuart Webb, Nick Ford, Rob Winstanley and David Wise.

Don Gibson and Ian Bennett won the midweek turkey trot with 44 points, on countback from Tony Gonzalez and Steve Streak, both pairs with 44 points. Third were Joe Sanchez and John Purnell with 43 points.

Twos were recorded by Robert Payne, Lynne Rumbold and Daniel Dover.