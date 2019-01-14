Ferretti prevails on countback

HENLEY Golf Club held their first Stableford competition of the year at their Harpsden course last Saturday which resulted in a close finish with three players recording 38 points. Peter Ferretti prevailed on the countback rule from Cliff Edwards and Chris Messenger.

Michael Smith, Brian Shewan, John Acton, Alan Clarke and Paul Wandless all recorded level par 36 points.

The ladies section held a greensomes competition on Tuesday which resulted in another victory for the Ferretti household when Peter’s wife Irene partnered Anne Franklin to claim top spot on countback with 38 points from Margaret Grainger and Jane Young.

Sarah Hillas and Janet Thompson finished in third place with 37 points which was a point better than the fourth placed pairing of Maggi Buffin and Maddy Field.

Meanwhile at Caversham Heath Golf Club the trio of Geoff Parlour, Adrian Ford and Ashley Deller won the 3-2-1 Waltz Trophy on Saturday. The players recorded 81 points in the competition played with nine tenth handicap allowance.

Runners-up were Keith Hedges, Alan Kennealy and Paul Harrod, on countback from Kevin Iley, Andy Lanbourne and Wayne Mayers and the trio of Sean Houghton, Dennis Sunderland and Simon Walker, all with 78 points.