Player-of-the-year tees off as club’s new junior captain

THE final event of the junior season at Henley Golf Club was held on Sunday where Mairi Weir, a final year pupil at Abbey School, drove in as junior captain. Weir has the unique distinction of also being girls captain of Oxfordshire County Ladies for the coming year.

Before the drive-in the final competition of the year, the Kathy Sparks Trophy, was played for by 43 players. The competition was played in four categories based on age and handicap level.

The main 18 hole Kathy Sparks competition for lower handicap boys and girls was won by Angus Harris-White with 43 points playing five below his handicap of two. Second place went to outgoing captain Max Gosby winning on countback from Weir.

The Young Sparks, also 18 holes for handicaps up to 36, was won by Harvey Cooper from Lucy Hucker. The Junior Sparks nine-hole competition for handicaps up to 54 was won for the second year by Toby Phillips from Freya Petrie.

The younger players had group tuition from the PGA coaches and then a team competition on the course which was won by Luke Taylor, Angus Smith, Frankie Plackett and Isaac Ahmed.

After the competition all the players had the opportunity to try the new golf simulator in the ProShop playing the seventh hole at Pebble Beach. In the afternoon parents and sponsors assembled for the presentation of prizes for the 21 club competitions played in 2018. Reviewing the season Mark Howell, head professional and junior organiser, reported a record number of children playing at Henley. The club’s girl members form the core of the Oxfordshire County sides and the mixed league squad were well placed in the Reading and District League.

The results of the season long Order of Merit based on aggregate results from all the seasons competitions were announced. Winner of Division 2 girls was Lucy Hucker from Freya Petrie and for boys Tom Petrie from Fergus Heggie. The girls’ golfer of the year was Weir from Allie Holtom and the boys’ golfer of the year was Harris-White from Tom Hancock and Leo Allen.

Annual scholarship performance awards for 2018 came next for the children awarded the different levels of scholarship. Best performances for the most improved scholarship children went to Edward Cary, minis, William Sadler, cadets, Toby Pinnington, teaching, and Fergus Heggie, playing scholarships.

The final presentation was for the committee’s player of the year award which went to incoming captain Weir.