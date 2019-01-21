Handicap cut after win

DAMIAN CARVILLE came out on top of Division 1 in the weekend Stableford at Caversham Heath on Sunday.

Carville had halves of 21 and 18 points, shooting nine pars and three birdies. His success saw him receive a one shot cut in handicap. Runner-up was Tim Bicknell with 38 points and third was Rob Winstanley with 37 points.

Division 2 winner was Andy Knight with 42 points. He had 13 pars including eight straight parts from the second hole and a run of four consecutive pars to finish his round. Trevor Hayden was second, on countback from Peter Bishop, both with 41 points. Bishop received a one shot cut in handicap. Ashley Deller took the honours in Division 3 with 43 points. Runner-up was Marc Shemmans with 40 points and third was Geoff Parlour with 38 points. Deller also received a two shot cut in handicap.

John Endersby got the nod over Merv Jones on countback in Division 1 of the midweek Stableford. Endersby and Jones both shot 39 points with Endersby carding a no return and Jones a nil point score on one hole. Third was Nigel Snaith with 36 points. Both Endersby and Jones received a one shot cut in handicap.

Division 2 winner was Ian Bennett with 41 points. Runner-up was Dan Gibson on countback from Daniel Dover and Rick Wolski, all with 35 points. Bennett received a two shot cut in handicap.