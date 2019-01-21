Urban drives-in as new Badgemore captain

THE start of the new year brings about the annual handover of the captaincy at Badgemore Park Golf Club.

On Saturday evening at the annual general meeting, outgoing captain, David Weston presented this year’s captain John Urban with his green captain’s jacket and made his parting address to the members.

Weston had elected Prostate Cancer UK as the charity he was to support throughout last year and had invited the charity’s ambassador, Dr Allen, to attend to formally receive the cheque for £7,400 on behalf of the charity.

The following day saw Weston’s final act as captain, putting out on the 18th, ahead of new captain Urban driving off on the first, with some ceremony. Sinking the putt from a distance and line selected by club owner John Connell, Weston secured the first £200 donation for the new captain’s charity, Child Autism UK. The £200 was on offer from Connell if the putt was successful. New captain Urban was then treated to a guard of honour of past captains each of whom presented him with a shot of something warming ahead of his first drive as captain. When the time came for the drive-in, Urban, who was wearing shorts and flip flops, sent the ball a full 240 yards straight down the middle of the fairway to the applause of the 150 people attending.

A Texas scramble competition followed with a shotgun start accommodating 30 teams of four.

The charity parking space, affording the owner a year of convenient parking by the club entrance, was the highlight of a handful of auction prizes and Seamus Jeffs secured the prime parking spot for 2019 with a bid of £600.

The winning team of the Texas scramble included past club assistant general manager and professional, Dan Hawkins, lady member, Maggie Stanley and captain’s guests, Tony Boot and Richard Franklin.