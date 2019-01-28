Gosby and Stone take better ball honours

HENLEY Golf Club held a better ball Stableford competition on Sunday which resulted in a resounding win for the pairing of Martin Gosby and Richard Stow with a score of 46 points.

Countback decide the runners-up spot where Bryn Teasdale and Simon Hearn pipped the pairings of Alan Wilson and Peter Muhley and Brian Shewan and Mike Walker when they all recorded 44 points. The pairings of Peter and Simon Ferretti and Peter Craig andCliff Edwards were a point further behind in fifth and sixth place respectively.

The ladies held a Series 13 fun competition which was won by Nikki Donohoe with a score of 36 points in Division 2 which was four points better than runner-up Gill Mitchell.

The top division was claimed by Muriel Quinsac with 33 points which was two better than Morag Broom. Sally Woolven and Sarah Hillas were close behind with 30 points. The inform Anne Franklin claimed Division 3 with a score of 33 points which was a point better than runner-up Sarah Deacock. Val Cumming and Jane Packham were third and fourth respectively with 31 points.

Division 4 was won by Susan Dearlove with 34 points which was 2 points better than Doreen Longworth. Jackie Saunders was third in this division with 31 points whilst 24 points was good enough to take Division 5 when Maggie Cousins took the honours on countback from Marion Tagger.

The ladies section also held a Texas Scramble competition on Tuesday which was won by the trio of Morag Broom, Val Foster and Sarah Hillas with a score of 66.1. The team of Miriam Dalton, Rachel Hall and Delia Norris were the runners-up with a score of 70.2 whilst Anne Franklin, Gail Henderson and Jackie Saunders recorded a score of 71.4 to take third place.