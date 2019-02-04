Monday, 04 February 2019

Broom sweeps up top division

HENLEY Ladies held a three clubs and a putter competition on Tuesday which resulted in a win for Morag Broom in the top division with a score of 28 Stableford points on countback from ladies’ champion Clare Dodds. Sarah Hillas was third with 27 points.

Christine Valentine claimed Division 2 with a score of 38 points which was four points better than runner-up Gill Mitchell, whilst Mary Smith was third with 31 points. In Division 3 the inform Anne Franklin took the honours as she recorded 40 points which was three better than second placed Monique Legtmann. Tracey Ellis was third with 34 points.

Division 4 was won by Sheila Needham with a score of 34 points which was a single point better than Jackie Saunders whilst Maggie Cousins took Division 5 with a score of 35 points.

