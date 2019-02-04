Searle helps trio to front nine win

First floor of old antiques shop to be turned into flat
PART of a former antiques shop in Wargrave is to ... [more]
Monday, 04 February 2019
THE snow held off on Tuesday as 31 Badgemore Park ladies played their charity nine-hole Texas scramble.
The front nine was won by the trio Carol Searle, Anne Lloyd and Val May while Christine Ross, Alison Wood and Dorothy Arlett took the honours on the back nine. After lunch the golfers welcomed speakers from the Brain Tumour Charity and Medical Detection Dogs. The day raised £620.40 which will be split between the two charities.
04 February 2019
