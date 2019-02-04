New club captain tees-off

READING Golf Club’s David Brown, who has been a member of the club for more than 50 years, started his year in office with the traditional captain’s drive-in at the Emmer Green course on Sunday.

More than 200 members, friends, family and guests came out to show their support to Brown, who braved the wet and blustery conditions.

On arriving to the first tee under the guidance of head professional Joe Templer and supported by vice-captain, John Rusby, Brown used his 1993 Ryder Cup commemorative persimmon driver to strike his tee shot straight down the first fairway.

Shortly afterwards Brown was greeted by the past captains of the club dressed in their captains blazers and was presented with his own.

In the morning shotgun competition with more than 90 entries, the best two scores from four format, the winning team of Clive Court, Jamie Sawyer, Rob Burfitt and Terry Benham posted 94 points.

All of the proceeds raised from the day and throughout the year will be donated to the captain’s chosen charity, Prostate Cancer UK.