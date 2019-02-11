Free lessons up for grabs at village club

GORING and Streatley Golf Club will be hosting a week of free lessons next month for beginners of all ages or for those wanting to get back into the game.

During the week beginning March 18 there will be two lessons per day, at 10am and 2pm with an extra session on Saturday at 1pm and newcomers can attend as many sessions during the week as they wish.

The mid-week sessions will be more focussed on beginners with the Thursday and Saturday afternoon sessions geared to more experienced golfers looking to join the club.

Head professional Matt Woods will be running the sessions for the first three days with his assistant, Ben O’Dell taking over for the rest of the week.

Woods is a well-respected, national level coach, who coaches the South Regional England boys teams as well as a handful of professional players.

All golf equipment will be provided by the Pro Shop and each day will be focussing on a different aspect of the game from general swing to putting so this is a fantastic opportunity to get a rounded experience on the game of golf.

Throughout the week the club will also be running a competition where every player signed up for one of the sessions will be entered into a prize draw for a free academy plus membership worth £350.

For more information or to book your place call (01491) 873229 or email on jenny@goringgolf.co.uk.