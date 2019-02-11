Wednesday, 13 February 2019

Salisbury braves elements to drive in at Emmer Green

EMMER GREEN’S Reading Golf Club saw new ladies captain, Barbara Salisbury tee-off on Sunday at the annual ladies’ captain’s drive-in watched on by more than 100 club members, family, friends and guests.

Braving the bright but cold weather, it made driving down the first hole quite a spectacle. On arriving to the first tee under the guidance of head professional Joe Templer, Salisbury was also greeted by many of the past ladies captains of the club.

The drive was played from a snowball, that was used to create a tee made by Templer. Salisbury struck the ball straight down the first fairway and received applause from the crowd and a well-earned glass of champagne.

All of the proceeds raised throughout the year will be donated to the ladies’ captain’s chosen local charity, Daisy’s Dream.

