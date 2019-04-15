Lovelock and Bareham secure trophy honours

HENLEY held the competition for the Jim McDonald trophy in memory of the stalwart of the club who wanted the competition to be played in Scottish foursomes tradition.

Coming out on top were Marcus Lovelock and Henry Bareham with a score of 42 Stableford points. Two other low handicappers, Phil Booth and Digby Rancombe, recorded 39 points to take the runner-up berth.

Last year’s winners Cliff Austin and Richard Fenn gave a good defence of their title by coming third with a score of 38 points on countback from the pairings of Simon Hearn and Bryn Teasdale, Paul Bradford and Andy Fairhall, Danny Franks and Paul Sherwood and Gordon Capel and Adrian Rayner. The ladies’ section held their weekly Stableford with a low turn-out due to the winter weather conditions. Sally Woolven bucked the trend to record 38 points to take top spot. Alyson McGough also had a good round, resulting in 36 points to take the runner-up spot which was two points better than Lynn Dalglish and Anne Franklin.

Meanwhile the first of the new season summer medal competitions took place at Badgemore Park last weekend attracting more than 100 entrants.

The course conditions encouraged some good golf which was reflected in the scoring, the most notable of which was seven under par net 62 for Simon Austin, playing off a 10 handicap.

On Saturday, William Jones took the Division 1 honours with a net score of 69 with Fizz Kasam second on 70 and Clive Jackson third with 71. Division 2 was won by Terence Howse with 66 points with Michael O’Keeffe second on 69 and Brent Levitt third with 70. The Division C Stableford was won by Bill Campbell with 39 points from Gareth Tandy and Eric Marwood, both with 32.

Simon Austin took the Division 1 honours on Sunday with 62 points with Calum Miller runner-up on 66 points and Scott Arlett third with 68. Terence Howse secured the Division 2 honours with 71 points with Michael O’Keeffe second on 71 and Mick Ford third with 74. The Division C Stableford was won by Peter Menhinick with 36 points with Bill Campbell second on 33 and John Cole third with 32.