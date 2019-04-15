Aplin picks up award for best greenkeeper

THE head greenkeeper at Goring and Streatley has won a national award.

Matt Aplin, who joined the club in 1998 where he was assistant until 2016, when he was promoted to course manager, won the 59-club greenkeeper of the year award at their annual awards ceremony at St Andrews, Scotland.

Aplin and the club’s general manager, Martin Hucklesby, travelled to the east coast of Scotland for a round of golf on the Old Course, which preceded the awards ceremony.

Speaking after picking up his award, Alpin said: “I am very proud to have received this award however I can’t stress enough how much this has been a team effort.

“Not just my team of greenkeepers but everyone else that works at the golf club. To be recognised alongside some of the best and most prestigious golf clubs in the world is something that everyone should be very proud of, the members included. The team and I are committed to improving the aesthetics of the golf course which involves clearing away brambles and scrubs to make the golf course look even better on the eye.

“We have already done this on the 18th and the response from the members has been very positive. Improving the turf quality on both the fairways and greens is something we continue to try and improve and to continue to provide the members with fast and true greens throughout the year.”