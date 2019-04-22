Livy hits a hole in one

HENLEY held the competition for the Gray Cup, a bogey event run in conjunction with the qualification for the Cavill which is the most prestigious pairs knock out competition taking place throughout the summer.

The inform Mike Lynskey and his partner Paul Wandless were the winners with a score of seven up against the course. Club champion Peter Muhley and his partner, vice captain Ian Heggie recorded a score of six up to finish runners-up whilst a host of pairs finished five up with the returning past club champion Mike Orris and partner Alan Wilson finished in third place on the countback rule. All scores of level par or better qualified for the Cavill.

Jason Livy recorded a hole in one on the seventh hole during the competition.

The extra medal was won by four handicapper Andy Bryan with a score of net 67 which was a shot better than David Purslow and Rob Ellerby. Zac Jones playing off three recorded an eagle three on the last hole to record a net 69 which was good enough to claim fourth place.

The ladies section held their monthly medal in conjunction with the Foundation Brooch competition which resulted in a win for Sarah Hillas in Division 1 with a net 74 which was five shots better than Sally Woolven.

Gay Bentley-Coleman recorded a net 73 to take Division 2 from Mary Smith whilst a net 71 from Anne Franklin took Division 3 and the Foundation Brooch. Ali Mitchell was the runner-up in this division with a net 79.

The adverse weather conditions took its toll in Division 4 where countback decided that Alyson McGough triumphed over Kathy Cooper when both players scored 79 points.