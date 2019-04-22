Monday, 22 April 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Same again for Millie

Same again for Millie

BADGEMORE PARK’S Millie Anderson retained the Oxfordshire County Ladies Championship at Henley Golf Club last weekend, winning the final four and three with a late surge to overturn an early one hole deficit.

Anderson has now been the county champion for four of the last five years.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33