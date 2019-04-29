Countback win for Radley

DAREN RADLEY ran out winner of the Francis Francis Cup at Henley Golf Club last weekend.

Radley scored 42 Stableford points on countback from John Baker to take the honours. Paul Wandless recorded 41 points to take third spot whilst John Acton, Nick Grainger, Alvin Smith and Malcolm Kemp were a further one point behind.

The extra medal was won by former club champion Angus Harris-White with a net score of 70 which was three shots better than Dave Crooks and Zac Jones. Tom Hancock was fourth with a score of net 74.

The juniors Stags Stableford was won by junior captain Mairi Weir with a score of 37 points which was three points better than Harris-White. Leo Allen was third with 30 points on countback from Chloe Stanley.

The Easter Junior Egg competition saw William Frood prevail in Division 1 with a score of 37 points on countback from Tobias Pinnington. Mairi Weir was a point back in third place with 36 points. Division 2, played over nine holes, was won by William Sadler with 18 points.