Monday, 06 May 2019

Nicholls makes cut

GORING and Streatley’s Alex Nicholls made the cut at final qualifying played at Frilford Heath Golf Club and in the process secured full playing rights for the upcoming EuroPro season.

Nicholls shot 70 (-2) in the first round and followed it up with a credible 75 (+3) around the more difficult red course to make the cut and secure his first professional card.

