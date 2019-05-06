Henley win Badhen Trophy

Man wants to raise home to prevent it from flooding
A MAN wants to raise his home by more than half a ... [more]
Monday, 06 May 2019
THE second leg of the annual running of the Badhen Trophy took place at Badgemore Park Golf Club last Saturday.
Following a 3.5-2.5 win by the Harpsden based golf club four weeks earlier this was expected to result in a close match at the host club but Henley prevailed by four rubbers to two to end Badgemore’s run of victories in this friendly competition by a score of 7.5-4.5.
Badgemore Park club captain John Urban handed over the trophy to the Henley third team captain Richard Zoethout after the game.
06 May 2019
More News:
Man wants to raise home to prevent it from flooding
A MAN wants to raise his home by more than half a ... [more]
Customers celebrate end of centre’s planning dispute
MORE than 200 people attended a party at Hare ... [more]
POLL: Have your say