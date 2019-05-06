Henley win Badhen Trophy

THE second leg of the annual running of the Badhen Trophy took place at Badgemore Park Golf Club last Saturday.

Following a 3.5-2.5 win by the Harpsden based golf club four weeks earlier this was expected to result in a close match at the host club but Henley prevailed by four rubbers to two to end Badgemore’s run of victories in this friendly competition by a score of 7.5-4.5.

Badgemore Park club captain John Urban handed over the trophy to the Henley third team captain Richard Zoethout after the game.