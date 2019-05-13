Kemp’s hole in one helps secure silverware

THE first significant trophy of the golf season was up for grabs at Henley on Sunday when the competition for the Floate Cup was staged.

Set up for the maximum length of course the event was won by 10 handicapper Malcolm Kemp with a score of net 64, helped by a hole in one on the seventh hole.

Daren Radley also recorded a good score of net 65 to take second place which was three shots better than third placed David Purslow. Keith Hillas and Mark Farina were the only other players to beat their handicaps with net 69 in a field of 86 competitors.

The extra medal was dominated by low handicappers with five handicapper Steve Webb taking the spoils with a net 65. Alan Wilson took the runner up berth on countback from Angus Harris-White and Peter Gould with net 69s.

The ladies’ Stableford, run in conjunction with the Gwen Rawling Trophy, was won by Maggi Buffin in Division 1 with 39 points which was a single point better than runner-up Sarah Hillas. The winner went out in one over gross and despite a poor score on the 11th she still managed to take home the trophy. Maddy Field was third with 34 points.

Division 2 was claimed by the inform Gay Bentley-Coleman with 35 points which was a point better than Elma Munro. Janet Thompson and Gail Henderson took the minor placings with 31 points.

Mary Smith took Division 3 with 35 points which was two points better than Anne Richards. Pat Melling was third with 32 points whilst 35 points was also recorded by Alyson McGough to take Division 4 from Sheila Needham on countback. Doreen Longworth was third with 33 points. Division 5 was won by Joanne Oldham with 30 points which was a point better than runner-up Delia Hudec.

Meanwhile hairdresser Steve Keel and Paul Rozier won the senior men’s pairs open at Goring and Streatley Golf Club.

Twenty-six pairs took part on Bank Holiday Monday in overcast and cold conditions. The pair, who played in the first group, had a long wait to see if their 48 points was enough to take first prize of a logo shirt, sleeve of balls and a ball marker.

Despite a host of other good scores Keel and Rozier held on with Goring’s William Johnston and his guest Frank Cooke runners-up with 47 points. Shelley May and Richard Peatman were third on countback with 44 points. Elsewhere Jon Edwards holed in one on the par three 12th.