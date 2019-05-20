Four birdies help Hillas triumph

THE ladies section of Henley Golf Club held a Stableford last week which resulted in a win for Sarah Hillas in Division 1 with a score of 40 points which included four birdies.

Rachel Hall was runner up on countback from Maddy Field with 34 points. Gay Bentley-Coleman took Division 2 with a level par 36 points, again countback decided second place where Sandie Howell pipped Elma Munro when both players recorded 33 points.

Another good round in Division 3 by Ali Mitchell where her 43 points took top spot which was 10 points better than runner up Andrea Smith. Val Foster and Mary Smith recorded 32 points for third and fourth place respectively.

Countback decided Division 4 where Jan Gould triumphed over Jackie Saunders with 38 points. Margaret Grainger was third with 35 points whilst Joanne Oldham claimed Division 5 with 29 points.

The juniors held a Stableford competition for the James Braid Trophy which resulted in a win for Mairi Weir over Tobias Pinnington on countback when both players recorded 38 points. Lucy Hucker was third with 30 points.