White takes honours with hefty scorecard

THE Badgemore Park professionals hosted their annual fun day for members last weekend attracting an entry of 56 for the Stableford based competition. Players had a few opportunities to boost the scorecard, depending on how well you could handle some of the challenges and opportunities brought to bear.

Right-handers teed off left-handed and vice versa, on the first of the par threes, using a seven iron for every shot on the second. There was nearest the pin on the third par three and a choice of pins at the final par three, with double points for declaring the harder of the two. These with one or two other joker cards that could be declared in advance of playing a hole to boost the points scored, made for an interesting and fun day with no player really knowing what a winning score would look like.

The winning score turned out to be a hefty 47 points carded by Darren White closely followed by Michael Moore on 46 and Mark Stevens with 45.

There was a prize for the golfer making the most effort to bring dazzle and colour to the proceedings with Pete Foster head and shoulders above the rest of the field.

Other prizes included ladies longest drive and nearest the pin both won by Dorothy Arlett with Will Jones taking the men’s nearest the pin and Chris Hollis the men’s longest drive with a huge hit down the 11th.