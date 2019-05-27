Legends tournament raises £20,000

MORE than £20,000 was raised for charity after a celebrity golf day held at The Springs Golf Club.

A host of sporting stars took part in the second Springs Legends 18-hole Texas Scramble tournament including former England cricketers Phil DeFreitas and Nick Compton, Olympic gold medal-winning rower Greg Searle and rugby players Max Evans, Paul Doran-Jones, Louis Deacon,

Chris Wyles and Freddie Tuilagi.

Eighteen teams took part in the tournament and £20,440 was raised for the Matt Hampson Foundation, which provides assistance to improve the quality of life and wellbeing for young individuals who have sustained catastrophic injury through sport or the pursuit of other

physical recreational activities.

The money raised was made up of entry fees and raffle ticket purchases

with all of the proceeds from the day going to the charity.

Tommy Cawston, CEO of the Matt Hampson Foundation, who took part in the tournament, said: “What a fantastic day, we couldn’t have asked for better weather, or a better course to play on.

“I’m delighted that so much money was raised for the Foundation, it will be invaluable in our work as we continue to help those whose lives have been so drastically altered through injury.”