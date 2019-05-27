Monday, 27 May 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Needham takes the honours

HENLEY Golf Club held the competition for the Luker Putter at the weekend, a medal event which saw a welcome return to the winners enclosure for Steve Needham.

Needham’s net 65 off a 12 handicap saw him claim the top spot by one shot from Gordon Capel and vice captain Ian Heggie. David Purslow recorded a net 67 to take fourth spot on countback from Kelvin Logan whilst Noel Penrose, Paul Bradford and Sandy Terris were the only other players in a field of 92 participants to beat their handicaps.

The ladies section held their annual Coronation Foursomes competition which resulted in a win for the pairing of Gail Henderson and Mary Jacobs with a score of 33 Stableford points. One shot behind the winners were the duo of Rachel Hall and Josie Heayns whilst the pairings of Doreen Longworth and Delia Norris, Clare Dodds and Nikki Donohoe and Dorothy Cobban and Sarah Deacock were fighting it out for the lower placings with 31 points.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33