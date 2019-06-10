Graduate eases to Lovell Bowl success

HENLEY Golf Club held the 36 hole medal for the Lovell Bowl, a competition similar to the club championship but with handicaps taken into consideration at the weekend.

Youngster Suilven Wagner-Piggott, fresh from his graduation at Bristol University, was the runaway winner with a score of 130. Wagner-Piggott recorded a net 63 in the morning to take a four shot lead over Andy Fairhall and Paul Sherwood. In the afternoon he shared the best net round of 67 with Bryn Teasdale and Phil Warlow to claim the trophy by eight shots from runner-up Simon Blackwell.

Paul Bradford recorded a total score of 139 to take third place whilst Gordon Capel was fourth with a level par score of 140.

Danny Franks won the extra medal with a net 67 which was a shot better than Chris Pyatt. Ian Brady was third with a net 69, whilst the latest extra medal was claimed by Tony Barry, again with a net score of 67. Jonathan Coleman was one shot behind in second spot and Andy Bryan third with a net 69.

The ladies section held a Stableford in conjunction with the Pedlar and Hurst Trophies which resulted in a win for Sarah Hillas in the top division with a score of 35 points on countback from Janet Lawson.

Division 2 was claimed by Ngairey Palin, again on countback and 35 points from Valeska Maclachlan whilst the winner of the trophy came from Division 3 where Mary Smith recorded a score of 37 points.

Alison Weir was runner-up with 35 points. Lynn Dalglish also recorded 37 points in Division 4 to take that section but missed out on countback to Mary Smith for the trophy. Kathy Hooper was runner up in this division with 36 points which was two better than Margaret Grainger. Carolyn Boyle took Division 5 with a score of 36 points.

The juniors held their Spring Classic competition which resulted in a win for Lauren Hilditch with a great score of 43 Stableford points. Tobias Pinnington was runner-up with 39 points which was two points better than Olivia Young.