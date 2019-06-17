Nicholls makes the cut

ALEX Nicholls made the cut in his first event on the PGA Europro Tour as a professional.

The Goring and Streatley pro opened on a level par round with a 69 (-3) to finish inside the cut line in challenging weather conditions that made scoring difficult.

The second running of the Fourball Championship was won by Steven Shears and Terry Brown with a net 62. This medal competition was hotly contested with the top 14 scores only separated by three shots.

Lady member, Jacqueline Maclachlan, had her first hole in one last week on the par three, ninth. Maclachlan is a graduate of the club’s successful academy scheme.

Last weekend Goring hosted the Basildon Open, raising funds for Goring Robins Football Club where 56 golfers played in blustery conditions, in fast and firm conditions.

The winning team of Mark Cruickshank, Andrew Siggemann, Zoran Miljus and Brendan Nichol scored 84 points with Cruickshank also taking home the individual prize with 41 points.

An enjoyable day raised £3,000 overall.