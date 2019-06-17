Captain’s weekend honours for Hitchins

MORE than 225 members of Reading Golf Club took part in the annual captain’s weekend at the Emmer Green course.

The competition was played over two days in support of this year’s captain David Brown. Both days were played as mixed Stableford formats with an additional 36 holes Stableford introduced for the overall main prize.

Tim Smith took the honours on the Saturday with 45 points with Cathy Jones second on 41 points on countback from Steve Mountford who was third. Pete MacDonald took the honours with 42 points on countback on the Sunday with Ian Roostan second and Tony Hill, with 39 points, third.

The combined scores saw Ben Hitchins secure the trophy with 78 points (36+42) with Jamie Sawyer second on 77 (40+37) and Kerry Pardoe third with 76 (39+37).

Other additions to the event included a skittles evening and the eighth hole charity challenge on the weekend in which more than £600 was raised for the captain’s chosen charities, Prostate Cancer UK and Daisy’s Dream.