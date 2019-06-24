Monday, 24 June 2019

Smith and Stanley take honours at club’s ladies’ invitation day

BADGEMORE Park ladies held their invitation day recently which was played out in fine weather.

The competition was won by Maggie Stanley and Suzie Smith with Diane Elliot and Sheila Spreadborough runners-up and Gloria Sinclair and Lesley Hawkins third.

After lunch a raffle was held with the proceeds o divided between the two charities supported by this year’s lady captain Ann Grosfort, namely Medical Detection Dogs and Brain Tumour.

