Scholarship programme into full swing at Harpsden

THIS seasons scholarship coaching sessions have started at Henley Golf Club.

The scheme, now in its tenth year in the current form, starts with open selection of boys and girls between the ages of six and 16.

No previous experience or link with the club is needed. This year 47 children applied for the 30 places available in four categories — minis aged six to nine, cadets aged seven to 10 and coaching aged 10 to 16 and finally membership for those with golfing experience who are awarded up to two years free junior membership.

Each category has a programme of coaching from Mark Howell, PGA head professional, to develop their skills with on course experience for those who are ready. The scheme has introduced more than 100 young golfers to the game some of whom have gone on to become low handicap county standard golfers.