Sutton adapts best to weather conditions

KEITH SUTTON won the monthly weekend Stableford competition at Goring and Streatley with a score of 40 points resulting in a handicap reduction to 10.

Mark Vickers and Martyn Pyke ran Sutton close with 38 and 37 points respectively in blustery conditions.

Also last week saw 20 people enjoy our two taster sessions run by professionals Matt Woods and Ben O’Dell.

The groups were both mixed in ability with some looking to take up the game for the first time and others looking to rekindle their love for the sport following an enforced sabbatical.

The weather held, and everyone hit some balls on the driving range and received a free lesson with the sessions finished off with a trip to the 19th hole to learn more about the club.

Meanwhile head professional Woods is hosting a pro’s day and night on Saturday, August 3. This event, open to both members and visitors, costs £60 per player with the ticket price to include a barbecue, entertainment and prizes.

For more information call (01491) 873229 or email mattmccleery@goringgolf.co.uk.