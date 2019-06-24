Bareham leads the way

HENLEY Golf Club held the competition for the Wetton Cup last weekend and this proved a success for two handicapper Henry Bareham with a net score of 67 which included a gross score of 32 on the homeward nine.

Cliff Edwards was the only other player to beat his handicap with a net 68 to take the runner-up spot. Paul Sherwood and John Baker recorded level par net 70’s whilst Keith Hillas hit the shot of the day when he holed his tee shot on the par three seventh hole.

The ladies section held their Daily Mail Foursomes competition which resulted in a win for Clare Dodds and Nikki Donohoe with a score of 38 points which was two points better than runners-up Maggi Buffin and Sarah Deacock.

The pairing of Morag Broom and Sarah Hillas also recorded a score of 36 points but missed out on the countback rule. Lynn Dalglish and Anne Franklin recorded a score of 33 points to pip the pairing of Gay Bentley-Coleman and Janet Thompson into fourth place.

The 19+ summer Stableford competition was won by Nigel Trinder with a score of 42 points which was a single point better than runner up Tony Barry. Tim Lloyd, Les Franklin and Simon Smith were third, fourth and fifth respectively with 35 points.

Roger Warren won the Extra Medal with a score of net 69 which was two shots better than runner up Mike Farina. Neil Rilett was third with a net 72 which was a point better than Angus Harris-White, Harry Hooper and Tom Hancock.